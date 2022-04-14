Engines of Fury (FURY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Engines of Fury (FURY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Engines of Fury (FURY) Information Free-to-play post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter, powered by a single deflationary token $FURY & NFTs. Built by a team of talents from top web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft & Unity. Players engage in Co-op or PVPVE battles, scavenge for loot, craft, and strategically develop their character build and hideouts to survive and prevail. A unique blend of strategic role-playing character-building and high-stake extraction mechanics creates an addictive gameplay experience. Official Website: https://www.eof.gg Whitepaper: https://eof.gg/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0203D275D2A65030889aF45ed91D472be3948B92 Buy FURY Now!

Engines of Fury (FURY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Engines of Fury (FURY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.09M $ 1.09M $ 1.09M Total Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M Circulating Supply: $ 48.00M $ 48.00M $ 48.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.71M $ 2.71M $ 2.71M All-Time High: $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 All-Time Low: $ 0.018124355853822608 $ 0.018124355853822608 $ 0.018124355853822608 Current Price: $ 0.02261 $ 0.02261 $ 0.02261 Learn more about Engines of Fury (FURY) price

Engines of Fury (FURY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Engines of Fury (FURY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FURY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FURY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FURY's tokenomics, explore FURY token's live price!

