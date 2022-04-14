FUSD (FUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FUSD (FUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FUSD (FUSD) Information FUSD is a private, decentralized, algorithmic currency built to be censorship-resistant and borderless. It is a stable, fungible, global dollar alternative that puts financial control back into the hands of users worldwide. Official Website: http://freedomdollar.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.freedomdollar.com/how-it-works Block Explorer: https://explorer.zano.org/assets?asset_id=86143388bd056a8f0bab669f78f14873fac8e2dd8d57898cdb725a2d5e2e4f8f Buy FUSD Now!

FUSD (FUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FUSD (FUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 4.2911 $ 4.2911 $ 4.2911 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.9999 $ 0.9999 $ 0.9999 Learn more about FUSD (FUSD) price

FUSD (FUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FUSD (FUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FUSD's tokenomics, explore FUSD token's live price!

