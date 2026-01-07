What is GALEON

Galeon (GALEON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Galeon (GALEON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 4.00B $ 4.00B $ 4.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.20M $ 48.20M $ 48.20M All-Time High: $ 0.02943 $ 0.02943 $ 0.02943 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.01205 $ 0.01205 $ 0.01205

Galeon (GALEON) Information Decentralized AI Training for Medical Data, 18 hospitals already onboarded on Galeon platform, 20 % of AI training income fuel the $GALEON token explosive growth through buyback & burn. Official Website: https://www.galeon.care/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.galeon.care/whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x1d0ac23f03870f768ca005c84cbb6fb82aa884fd

Galeon (GALEON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Galeon (GALEON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GALEON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GALEON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GALEON's tokenomics, explore GALEON token's live price!

How to Buy GALEON Interested in adding Galeon (GALEON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GALEON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Galeon (GALEON) Price History Analysing the price history of GALEON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. GALEON Price Prediction Want to know where GALEON might be heading? Our GALEON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

