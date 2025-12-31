Galeon Price(GALEON)
The live Galeon (GALEON) price today is $ 0.01126, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current GALEON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01126 per GALEON.
Galeon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- GALEON. During the last 24 hours, GALEON traded between $ 0.01122 (low) and $ 0.01149 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, GALEON moved -0.09% in the last hour and -7.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.76K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Galeon is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 73.76K. The circulating supply of GALEON is --, with a total supply of 4000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.04M.
-0.09%
-0.16%
-7.94%
-7.94%
Track the price changes of Galeon for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0000192
|-0.16%
|30 Days
|$ +0.00084
|+8.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00507
|-31.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00126
|+12.60%
Today, GALEON recorded a change of $ -0.0000192 (-0.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00084 (+8.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, GALEON saw a change of $ -0.00507 (-31.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00126 (+12.60%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Galeon (GALEON)?
Check out the Galeon Price History page now.
AI-driven insights that analyse Galeon latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
In 2040, the price of Galeon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ready to get started with Galeon? Buying GALEON is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Galeon. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Galeon (GALEON) Buying journey.
Owning Galeon allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Galeon (GALEON) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Decentralized AI Training for Medical Data, 18 hospitals already onboarded on Galeon platform, 20 % of AI training income fuel the $GALEON token explosive growth through buyback & burn.
For a more in-depth understanding of Galeon, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Go long or short on GALEON with leverage. Explore GALEON USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Galeon price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+6,166.66%
lighter
LIT
+161.50%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+149.87%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+147.20%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+54.77%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 GALEON = 0.01126 USD