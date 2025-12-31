Galeon Price Today

The live Galeon (GALEON) price today is $ 0.01126, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current GALEON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01126 per GALEON.

Galeon currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- GALEON. During the last 24 hours, GALEON traded between $ 0.01122 (low) and $ 0.01149 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, GALEON moved -0.09% in the last hour and -7.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 73.76K.

Galeon (GALEON) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 73.76K$ 73.76K $ 73.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.04M$ 45.04M $ 45.04M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

