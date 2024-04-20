Gather (GAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gather (GAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gather (GAT) Information Gather implements information and data encryption through the GProto communication protocol, provides distributed long link clusters, and builds a DePIN network through G-BOX hardware equipment to achieve a stable decentralized message exchange network. $GAT is the circulating asset of the Gather platform, used to carry the ecological value of the Gather network, and becomes the anchor asset for the equivalent exchange of computing power contributions in the Gather network in reality. Early users who participate in the infrastructure construction of the Gather network can receive GAT token rewards. Official Website: https://www.gather.top Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/v/59wck/gather_whitepaper Block Explorer: https://scan.nachain.org/token/detail?id=16 Buy GAT Now!

Gather (GAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gather (GAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 118.00M $ 118.00M $ 118.00M All-Time High: $ 99 $ 99 $ 99 All-Time Low: $ 0.5029087773066527 $ 0.5029087773066527 $ 0.5029087773066527 Current Price: $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 Learn more about Gather (GAT) price

Gather (GAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gather (GAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GAT's tokenomics, explore GAT token's live price!

