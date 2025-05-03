What is Gather (GAT)

Gather implements information and data encryption through the GProto communication protocol, provides distributed long link clusters, and builds a DePIN network through G-BOX hardware equipment to achieve a stable decentralized message exchange network. $GAT is the circulating asset of the Gather platform, used to carry the ecological value of the Gather network, and becomes the anchor asset for the equivalent exchange of computing power contributions in the Gather network in reality. Early users who participate in the infrastructure construction of the Gather network can receive GAT token rewards.

Gather is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



How to buy Gather (GAT)

1 GAT to VND ₫ 20,499.385 1 GAT to AUD A$ 1.20745 1 GAT to GBP ￡ 0.58425 1 GAT to EUR € 0.68552 1 GAT to USD $ 0.779 1 GAT to MYR RM 3.32633 1 GAT to TRY ₺ 29.96034 1 GAT to JPY ¥ 112.81478 1 GAT to RUB ₽ 64.60247 1 GAT to INR ₹ 65.84108 1 GAT to IDR Rp 12,770.48976 1 GAT to KRW ₩ 1,091.03624 1 GAT to PHP ₱ 43.2345 1 GAT to EGP ￡E. 39.51867 1 GAT to BRL R$ 4.40135 1 GAT to CAD C$ 1.07502 1 GAT to BDT ৳ 94.9601 1 GAT to NGN ₦ 1,252.40609 1 GAT to UAH ₴ 32.4064 1 GAT to VES Bs 68.552 1 GAT to PKR Rs 219.61568 1 GAT to KZT ₸ 403.41294 1 GAT to THB ฿ 25.7849 1 GAT to TWD NT$ 23.92309 1 GAT to AED د.إ 2.85893 1 GAT to CHF Fr 0.63878 1 GAT to HKD HK$ 6.03725 1 GAT to MAD .د.م 7.21354 1 GAT to MXN $ 15.25282

