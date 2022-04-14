Gems (GEMS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gems (GEMS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gems (GEMS) Information Gems is a distinguished digital asset launchpad, uniquely positioned within the digital asset arena. Our mission is to unearth genuine 'gems' in the cryptocurrency landscape through rigorous due diligence. We aim to enrich a robust ecosystem for blockchain projects by focusing on launching innovative ventures, expanding communities, penetrating new markets, and leveraging our international network of leaders and supporters to partake in the early stages of these groundbreaking projects. Official Website: https://gems.vip Whitepaper: https://gems.vip/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3010ccb5419f1ef26d40a7cd3f0d707a0fa127dc Buy GEMS Now!

Gems (GEMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gems (GEMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.76M $ 40.76M $ 40.76M Total Supply: $ 843.30M $ 843.30M $ 843.30M Circulating Supply: $ 399.93M $ 399.93M $ 399.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.94M $ 85.94M $ 85.94M All-Time High: $ 0.40001 $ 0.40001 $ 0.40001 All-Time Low: $ 0.013651603284725885 $ 0.013651603284725885 $ 0.013651603284725885 Current Price: $ 0.10191 $ 0.10191 $ 0.10191 Learn more about Gems (GEMS) price

Gems (GEMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gems (GEMS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GEMS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GEMS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GEMS's tokenomics, explore GEMS token's live price!

How to Buy GEMS Interested in adding Gems (GEMS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy GEMS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy GEMS on MEXC now!

Gems (GEMS) Price History Analysing the price history of GEMS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore GEMS Price History now!

GEMS Price Prediction Want to know where GEMS might be heading? Our GEMS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GEMS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!