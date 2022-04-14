Games for a living (GFAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Games for a living (GFAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Games for a living (GFAL) Information The Games for a living Token ($GFAL) is the utility token used in our Network and Games. This means that all the transactions in our Marketplace are executed using $GFAL. $GFAL is also the basis of the governance of the Games for a living Network & Games. Official Website: https://gamesforaliving.com/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.gamesforaliving.com/ Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=bnb&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x47c454cA6be2f6DEf6f32b638C80F91c9c3c5949 Buy GFAL Now!

Games for a living (GFAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Games for a living (GFAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.36M $ 15.36M $ 15.36M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 3.87B $ 3.87B $ 3.87B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.73M $ 39.73M $ 39.73M All-Time High: $ 0.0496 $ 0.0496 $ 0.0496 All-Time Low: $ 0.002948017468774518 $ 0.002948017468774518 $ 0.002948017468774518 Current Price: $ 0.003973 $ 0.003973 $ 0.003973 Learn more about Games for a living (GFAL) price

Games for a living (GFAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Games for a living (GFAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GFAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GFAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GFAL's tokenomics, explore GFAL token's live price!

