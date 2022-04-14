Kalp Network (GINI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kalp Network (GINI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kalp Network (GINI) Information KALP Network is redefining blockchain innovation as the world's first permissioned cross-chain ecosystem, purpose-built as a regulatory-compliant digital public infrastructure (DPI) for governments, enterprises, and institutions, combining the transparency of public blockchains with the flexibility of permissioned networks to ensure compliance, scalability, and security for regulated industries. Official Website: https://www.kalp.network/ Whitepaper: https://kalp-network.gitbook.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://kalpscan.io/home Buy GINI Now!

Kalp Network (GINI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kalp Network (GINI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.00B $ 2.00B $ 2.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.94M $ 81.94M $ 81.94M All-Time High: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.03960240820030341 $ 0.03960240820030341 $ 0.03960240820030341 Current Price: $ 0.04097 $ 0.04097 $ 0.04097 Learn more about Kalp Network (GINI) price

Kalp Network (GINI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kalp Network (GINI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GINI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GINI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GINI's tokenomics, explore GINI token's live price!

Kalp Network (GINI) Price History

GINI Price Prediction

