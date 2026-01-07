Glint Analytics (GLNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Glint Analytics (GLNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.46M
All-Time High: $ 0.03083
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.001456

Glint Analytics (GLNT) Information Glint Analytics is the data-visualisation and intelligence layer for Web3 - where AI speed meets human precision. It transforms how on-chain data is explored, verified, and monetised by introducing a community-governed verification layer that aligns analyst rewards with insight quality. Official Website: https://glintanalytics.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/xzwMTjJhx2Z1dUucSRjxC5wgwWJRD79cmjMExK23kd9

Glint Analytics (GLNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Glint Analytics (GLNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GLNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GLNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GLNT's tokenomics, explore GLNT token's live price!

