Glint Analytics Price Today

The live Glint Analytics (GLNT) price today is $ 0.000788, with a 2.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current GLNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000788 per GLNT.

Glint Analytics currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- GLNT. During the last 24 hours, GLNT traded between $ 0.000771 (low) and $ 0.000788 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, GLNT moved +0.12% in the last hour and -15.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 635.38.

Glint Analytics (GLNT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 635.38$ 635.38 $ 635.38 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 788.00K$ 788.00K $ 788.00K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Glint Analytics is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 635.38. The circulating supply of GLNT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 788.00K.