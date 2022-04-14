Gods Unchained (GODS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gods Unchained (GODS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gods Unchained is a free-to-play trading card game where players compete in epic duels using fantasy cards. The game is built to fundamentally change how games work; using Ethereum technology to bring true digital ownership to players, as well as provide the means to earn items that actually matter. The $GODS token is designed to be the core currency of Gods Unchained, fuelling the ecosystem that empowers players to earn and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
Official Website: https://godsunchained.com/
Whitepaper: https://images.godsunchained.com/misc/whitepaper.pdf
Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xccc8cb5229b0ac8069c51fd58367fd1e622afd97

Gods Unchained (GODS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 49.02M
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 387.64M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 63.23M
All-Time High: $ 8.906
All-Time Low: $ 0.06425242982107134
Current Price: $ 0.12646

Gods Unchained (GODS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gods Unchained (GODS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of GODS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GODS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

