Graphite (GP) Tokenomics

Graphite (GP) Information $GP, also known as Graphite Protocol, is a meme coin closely tied to the Solana ecosystem, managed by the SolportTom team. The project has contributed to platforms like @bonk_fun and @LiveBonk. $GP plays a key role in ecosystem rewards, with the official Twitter regularly sharing updates and partnerships. Official Website: https://taiyorobotics.com/ Whitepaper: https://solport.gitbook.io/graphite-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/31k88G5Mq7ptbRDf3AM13HAq6wRQHXHikR8hik7wPygk Buy GP Now!

Graphite (GP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Graphite (GP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 62.79M $ 62.79M $ 62.79M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 31.52M $ 31.52M $ 31.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 7.018 $ 7.018 $ 7.018 All-Time Low: $ 0.027421874976476645 $ 0.027421874976476645 $ 0.027421874976476645 Current Price: $ 1.992 $ 1.992 $ 1.992 Learn more about Graphite (GP) price

Graphite (GP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Graphite (GP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GP's tokenomics, explore GP token's live price!

