GUNZ (GUN) Information GUNZ is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for AAA Web3 gaming, developed by Gunzilla Games. It powers a comprehensive gaming ecosystem with services tailored to the needs of both developers and players. Originally created to support a community-driven economy for Gunzilla's flagship title, Off The Grid (OTG), GUNZ has evolved into a full-featured platform offering blockchain-native infrastructure essential for modern game development. Official Website: https://gunbygunz.com/ Whitepaper: http://www.gunbygunz.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3jUf2RTyXp867piSB2dt8uUcNiLDW58asjGtXkRAkBbe Buy GUN Now!

GUNZ (GUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GUNZ (GUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 29.95M $ 29.95M $ 29.95M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.04B $ 1.04B $ 1.04B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 288.60M $ 288.60M $ 288.60M All-Time High: $ 0.2001 $ 0.2001 $ 0.2001 All-Time Low: $ 0.02068585729885456 $ 0.02068585729885456 $ 0.02068585729885456 Current Price: $ 0.02886 $ 0.02886 $ 0.02886 Learn more about GUNZ (GUN) price

GUNZ (GUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GUNZ (GUN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GUN's tokenomics, explore GUN token's live price!

