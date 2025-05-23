What is Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)

Haedal is the ultimate place for users to stake and earn on Sui, building the prime liquid staking protocol powered by Hae3 products that extract revenue from Sui's trading flow to fuel the entire LST ecosystem.

1 HAEDAL to VND ₫ 4,053.32928 1 HAEDAL to AUD A$ 0.2418624 1 HAEDAL to GBP ￡ 0.1153984 1 HAEDAL to EUR € 0.1375296 1 HAEDAL to USD $ 0.15808 1 HAEDAL to MYR RM 0.6686784 1 HAEDAL to TRY ₺ 6.1461504 1 HAEDAL to JPY ¥ 22.534304 1 HAEDAL to RUB ₽ 12.5626176 1 HAEDAL to INR ₹ 13.4478656 1 HAEDAL to IDR Rp 2,549.6770624 1 HAEDAL to KRW ₩ 215.9562496 1 HAEDAL to PHP ₱ 8.7481472 1 HAEDAL to EGP ￡E. 7.8850304 1 HAEDAL to BRL R$ 0.8915712 1 HAEDAL to CAD C$ 0.2165696 1 HAEDAL to BDT ৳ 19.2604672 1 HAEDAL to NGN ₦ 251.3187456 1 HAEDAL to UAH ₴ 6.5634816 1 HAEDAL to VES Bs 14.85952 1 HAEDAL to PKR Rs 44.5659136 1 HAEDAL to KZT ₸ 80.85792 1 HAEDAL to THB ฿ 5.1597312 1 HAEDAL to TWD NT$ 4.7376576 1 HAEDAL to AED د.إ 0.5801536 1 HAEDAL to CHF Fr 0.1296256 1 HAEDAL to HKD HK$ 1.2377664 1 HAEDAL to MAD .د.م 1.4527552 1 HAEDAL to MXN $ 3.0414592

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Haedal Protocol What is the price of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) today? The live price of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is 0.15808 USD . What is the market cap of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)? The current market cap of Haedal Protocol is $ 30.83M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of HAEDAL by its real-time market price of 0.15808 USD . What is the circulating supply of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)? The current circulating supply of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is 195.00M USD . What was the highest price of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)? As of 2025-05-24 , the highest price of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is 0.7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) is $ 2.31M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

