Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Information Hamster Kombat is a crypto exchange CEO simulator game built on Telegram with 300 million players. Its mission is to smoothly onboard 1,000,000,000 Web2 users into Web3. Official Website: https://hamsterkombat.io/ Whitepaper: https://hamsterkombatgame.io/docs/HK_WP_03.pdf Block Explorer: https://tonviewer.com/EQAJ8uWd7EBqsmpSWaRdf_I-8R8-XHwh3gsNKhy-UrdrPcUo

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 45.49M Total Supply: $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 64.38B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70.67M All-Time High: $ 0.0189 All-Time Low: $ 0.000638554676099346 Current Price: $ 0.0007067

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HMSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HMSTR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

