IMO Invest (IMO) Information Unlock global real estate investment with RWA through $IMO. Simple, seamless, and blockchain-powered. Official Website: https://imo-invest.com/ Whitepaper: https://imo-invest.com/docs/IMO_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x5A7a2bf9fFae199f088B25837DcD7E115CF8E1bb Buy IMO Now!

IMO Invest (IMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for IMO Invest (IMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00M $ 20.00M $ 20.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.74M $ 29.74M $ 29.74M All-Time High: $ 2.52 $ 2.52 $ 2.52 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 1.487 $ 1.487 $ 1.487 Learn more about IMO Invest (IMO) price

IMO Invest (IMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IMO Invest (IMO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IMO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IMO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand IMO's tokenomics, explore IMO token's live price!

