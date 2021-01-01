Inverse DAO (INV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Inverse DAO (INV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Inverse DAO (INV) Information Inverse Finance is a protocol that offers passive no-loss investment in any token by following a Dollar-Cost Averaging strategy using stablecoin yield. Starting with ETH. Official Website: https://inverse.finance/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x41d5d79431a913c4ae7d69a668ecdfe5ff9dfb68 Buy INV Now!

Market Cap: $ 28.67M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 707.24K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 2,001.66
All-Time Low: $ 20.738103277153993
Current Price: $ 40.54

Inverse DAO (INV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Inverse DAO (INV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of INV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many INV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand INV's tokenomics, explore INV token's live price!

