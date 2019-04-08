IRISnet (IRIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into IRISnet (IRIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

IRISnet (IRIS) Information IRISnet: Interchain Service Hub for NextGen Distributed Applications -- A BPoS Blockchain that is Self Evolutionary. IRIS network (a.k.a. IRISnet) aims to establish a technology foundation to facilitate construction of next-generation distributed applications. By incorporating a comprehensive service infrastructure and an enhanced IBC protocol into Cosmos stack, IRISnet enables integration and interoperablity of business services offered by heterogeneous blockchains including public chains as well as consortium chains. Official Website: https://www.irisnet.org/ Whitepaper: https://www.irisnet.org/docs/resources/whitepaper-en.html Block Explorer: https://irishub.iobscan.io/#/home Buy IRIS Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.04M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 1.61B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.31584
All-Time Low: $ 0.000234721767649552
Current Price: $ 0.0006509

IRISnet (IRIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of IRISnet (IRIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of IRIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many IRIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

