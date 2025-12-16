izumi Finance to Euro Conversion Table
IZI to EUR Conversion Table
- 1 IZI0.01 EUR
- 2 IZI0.01 EUR
- 3 IZI0.02 EUR
- 4 IZI0.03 EUR
- 5 IZI0.03 EUR
- 6 IZI0.04 EUR
- 7 IZI0.05 EUR
- 8 IZI0.06 EUR
- 9 IZI0.06 EUR
- 10 IZI0.07 EUR
- 50 IZI0.35 EUR
- 100 IZI0.69 EUR
- 1,000 IZI6.93 EUR
- 5,000 IZI34.67 EUR
- 10,000 IZI69.33 EUR
The table above displays real-time izumi Finance to Euro (IZI to EUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 IZI to 10,000 IZI. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked IZI amounts using the latest EUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom IZI to EUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
EUR to IZI Conversion Table
- 1 EUR144.2 IZI
- 2 EUR288.4 IZI
- 3 EUR432.7 IZI
- 4 EUR576.9 IZI
- 5 EUR721.1 IZI
- 6 EUR865.4 IZI
- 7 EUR1,009 IZI
- 8 EUR1,153 IZI
- 9 EUR1,298 IZI
- 10 EUR1,442 IZI
- 50 EUR7,211 IZI
- 100 EUR14,423 IZI
- 1,000 EUR144,235 IZI
- 5,000 EUR721,175 IZI
- 10,000 EUR1,442,350 IZI
The table above shows real-time Euro to izumi Finance (EUR to IZI) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 EUR to 10,000 EUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much izumi Finance you can get at current rates based on commonly used EUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
izumi Finance (IZI) is currently trading at € 0.01 EUR , reflecting a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at €44.33K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of €5.46M EUR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated izumi Finance Price page.
670.33M EUR
Circulation Supply
44.33K
24-Hour Trading Volume
5.46M EUR
Market Cap
0.49%
Price Change (1D)
€ 0.008194
24H High
€ 0.008084
24H Low
The IZI to EUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track izumi Finance's fluctuations against EUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current izumi Finance price.
IZI to EUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 IZI = 0.01 EUR | 1 EUR = 144.2 IZI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 IZI to EUR is 0.01 EUR.
Buying 5 IZI will cost 0.03 EUR and 10 IZI is valued at 0.07 EUR.
1 EUR can be traded for 144.2 IZI.
50 EUR can be converted to 7,211 IZI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 IZI to EUR has changed by -0.36% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.49%, reaching a high of 0.0069756938726519835 EUR and a low of 0.00688204897077357 EUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 IZI was 0.00750521322690992 EUR, which represents a -7.63% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, IZI has changed by -0.006527900978215208 EUR, resulting in a -48.50% change in its value.
All About izumi Finance (IZI)
Now that you have calculated the price of izumi Finance (IZI), you can learn more about izumi Finance directly at MEXC. Learn about IZI past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy izumi Finance, trading pairs, and more.
IZI to EUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, izumi Finance (IZI) has fluctuated between 0.00688204897077357 EUR and 0.0069756938726519835 EUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00684118574086299 EUR to a high of 0.007173199483886455 EUR. You can view detailed IZI to EUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|Low
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|Average
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|€ 0
|Volatility
|+1.30%
|+4.78%
|+21.17%
|+76.62%
|Change
|+0.10%
|+0.06%
|-7.44%
|-48.39%
izumi Finance Price Forecast in EUR for 2026 and 2030
izumi Finance’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential IZI to EUR forecasts for the coming years:
IZI Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, izumi Finance could reach approximately €0.01 EUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
IZI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, IZI may rise to around €0.01 EUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our izumi Finance Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
IZI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
IZI/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of IZI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where izumi Finance is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell IZI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore IZI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of izumi Finance futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy izumi Finance
Looking to add izumi Finance to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy izumi Finance › or Get started now ›
IZI and EUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
izumi Finance (IZI) vs USD: Market Comparison
izumi Finance Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.008144
- 7-Day Change: -0.36%
- 30-Day Trend: -7.63%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including IZI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EUR, the USD price of IZI remains the primary market benchmark.
[IZI Price] [IZI to USD]
Euro (EUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EUR/USD): 1.1746740279572419
- 7-Day Change: +1.35%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.35%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of IZI.
- A weaker EUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy IZI securely with EUR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the IZI to EUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between izumi Finance (IZI) and Euro (EUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in IZI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the IZI to EUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EUR's strength. When EUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like IZI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like izumi Finance, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for IZI may rise, impacting its conversion to EUR.
Convert IZI to EUR Instantly
Use our real-time IZI to EUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert IZI to EUR?
Enter the Amount of IZI
Start by entering how much IZI you want to convert into EUR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live IZI to EUR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date IZI to EUR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about IZI and EUR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add IZI to your portfolio? Learn how to buy IZI with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the IZI to EUR exchange rate calculated?
The IZI to EUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of IZI (often in USD or USDT), converted to EUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the IZI to EUR rate change so frequently?
IZI to EUR rate changes so frequently because both izumi Finance and Euro are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed IZI to EUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the IZI to EUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the IZI to EUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert IZI to EUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my IZI to EUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of IZI against EUR over time?
You can understand the IZI against EUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the IZI to EUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EUR, impacting the conversion rate even if IZI stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the IZI to EUR exchange rate?
izumi Finance halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the IZI to EUR rate.
Can I compare the IZI to EUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the IZI to EUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the IZI to EUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the izumi Finance price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the IZI to EUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target IZI to EUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences izumi Finance and the Euro?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both izumi Finance and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting IZI to EUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EUR into IZI of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is IZI to EUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor IZI prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, IZI to EUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the IZI to EUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive IZI to EUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
izumi Finance News and Market Updates
UK Crypto Holders Are Dwindling In Numbers, Report Shows
UK crypto ownership fell to 8% this year, as FCA data shows fewer holders but higher average balances and new rules ahead. UK crypto ownership has recorded its2025/12/17
Valle della Pace and WineSpeak.ai announce Commerce7 integration into Sophia, the Virtual Concierge and Wine Curator at Valle della Pace
YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Valle della Pace (valledellapace.com), a pioneer in the Texas wine business, is proud to partner with WineSpeak2025/12/17
Veteran activist investor Eric Jackson bets on AI‑hedged, multi‑asset crypto treasury model
The post Veteran activist investor Eric Jackson bets on AI‑hedged, multi‑asset crypto treasury model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Veteran activist investor2025/12/17
Explore More About izumi Finance
izumi Finance Price
Learn more about izumi Finance (IZI) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
izumi Finance Price Prediction
Explore IZI forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where izumi Finance may be headed.
How to Buy izumi Finance
Want to buy izumi Finance? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
IZI/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade IZI/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
IZI USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on IZI with leverage. Explore IZI USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Discover More izumi Finance to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to EUR Conversions
Why Buy izumi Finance with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy izumi Finance.
Join millions of users and buy izumi Finance with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.