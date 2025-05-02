izumi Finance Logo

izumi Finance Price(IZI)

USD

izumi Finance (IZI) Live Price Chart

$0.004716
$0.004716$0.004716
-2.92%(1D)

IZI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of izumi Finance (IZI) today is 0.004716 USD with a current market cap of $ 3.71M USD. IZI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key izumi Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.76K USD
- izumi Finance price change within the day is -2.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 787.40M USD

Get real-time price updates of the IZI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate IZI price information.

IZI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of izumi Finance for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00014185-2.92%
30 Days$ -0.000382-7.50%
60 Days$ -0.001374-22.57%
90 Days$ -0.004876-50.84%
izumi Finance Price Change Today

Today, IZI recorded a change of $ -0.00014185 (-2.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

izumi Finance 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000382 (-7.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

izumi Finance 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IZI saw a change of $ -0.001374 (-22.57%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

izumi Finance 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.004876 (-50.84%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

IZI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of izumi Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.004714
$ 0.004714$ 0.004714

$ 0.00564
$ 0.00564$ 0.00564

$ 0.2324
$ 0.2324$ 0.2324

-2.16%

-2.92%

-0.17%

IZI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.71M
$ 3.71M$ 3.71M

$ 12.76K
$ 12.76K$ 12.76K

787.40M
787.40M 787.40M

What is izumi Finance (IZI)

izumi Finance provides Programmable Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) firstly on Ethereum with Uniswap V3, and then will extend the liquidity service to multi-chains with built-in DEX. It will help liquidity providers earn additional liquidity mining rewards as well as trading fees on Uniswap V3. On the other side, it will help protocols attract liquidity in an efficient and lasting way.

izumi Finance is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your izumi Finance investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check IZI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about izumi Finance on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your izumi Finance buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

izumi Finance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as izumi Finance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IZI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our izumi Finance price prediction page.

izumi Finance Price History

Tracing IZI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IZI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our izumi Finance price history page.

How to buy izumi Finance (IZI)

Looking for how to buy izumi Finance? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase izumi Finance on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IZI to Local Currencies

1 IZI to VND
124.10154
1 IZI to AUD
A$0.0073098
1 IZI to GBP
0.003537
1 IZI to EUR
0.00415008
1 IZI to USD
$0.004716
1 IZI to MYR
RM0.02013732
1 IZI to TRY
0.18184896
1 IZI to JPY
¥0.68353704
1 IZI to RUB
0.39020184
1 IZI to INR
0.39902076
1 IZI to IDR
Rp77.31146304
1 IZI to KRW
6.5957976
1 IZI to PHP
0.26249256
1 IZI to EGP
￡E.0.23938416
1 IZI to BRL
R$0.0266454
1 IZI to CAD
C$0.00650808
1 IZI to BDT
0.5748804
1 IZI to NGN
7.55767296
1 IZI to UAH
0.1961856
1 IZI to VES
Bs0.405576
1 IZI to PKR
Rs1.32953472
1 IZI to KZT
2.42713656
1 IZI to THB
฿0.15614676
1 IZI to TWD
NT$0.1447812
1 IZI to AED
د.إ0.01730772
1 IZI to CHF
Fr0.00386712
1 IZI to HKD
HK$0.036549
1 IZI to MAD
.د.م0.04367016
1 IZI to MXN
$0.09233928

izumi Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of izumi Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official izumi Finance Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About izumi Finance

Hot News

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025

What is Pumpfun (PUMP) – Viral Solana Memecoin Generator

Discover what Pumpfun is, how it works, and why it’s going viral in the Solana ecosystem. Learn how to create tokens, the risks involved, and whether it’s worth the hype.

May 2, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

IZI
USD

1 IZI = 0.004716 USD

Trade

IZIUSDT
$0.004716
$0.004716$0.004716
-3.70%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee