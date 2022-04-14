Tune.FM (JAM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tune.FM (JAM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tune.FM (JAM) Information Tune.FM is a decentralized web3 music streaming platform and music NFT marketplace. Official Website: https://tune.fm Whitepaper: https://tune.fm/public/landing/images/Tune.FM(JAM)WhitepaperV4.pdf Block Explorer: https://app.dragonglass.me/hedera/dapps/tunefm Buy JAM Now!

Tune.FM (JAM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tune.FM (JAM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.76M $ 1.76M $ 1.76M Total Supply: $ 92.23B $ 92.23B $ 92.23B Circulating Supply: $ 29.71B $ 29.71B $ 29.71B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.46M $ 5.46M $ 5.46M All-Time High: $ 0.01445 $ 0.01445 $ 0.01445 All-Time Low: $ 0.000034024905606913 $ 0.000034024905606913 $ 0.000034024905606913 Current Price: $ 0.0000592 $ 0.0000592 $ 0.0000592 Learn more about Tune.FM (JAM) price

Tune.FM (JAM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tune.FM (JAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JAM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JAM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JAM's tokenomics, explore JAM token's live price!

How to Buy JAM Interested in adding Tune.FM (JAM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy JAM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy JAM on MEXC now!

Tune.FM (JAM) Price History Analysing the price history of JAM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore JAM Price History now!

JAM Price Prediction Want to know where JAM might be heading? Our JAM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See JAM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!