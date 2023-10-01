Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomics
Jasmy (JASMY) Information
Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.
Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Jasmy (JASMY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of Jasmy (JASMY)
Dive deeper into how JASMY tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Overview
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with a maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. The project aims to power an IoT data platform, but as of August 2024, the ecosystem is not yet operational, and the token's primary utility is for payment, investment, and trading on exchanges.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 50,000,000,000 JASMY (fixed, no inflation).
- Token Standard: ERC-20 on Ethereum.
Allocation Mechanism
The most recent and verifiable allocation (from project documentation and Medium posts) is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JASMY)
|% of Max Supply
|Unlock/Distribution Details
|Ecosystem
|24,000,000,000
|48.00%
|Locked, distributed as business grows (instant unlock at allocation, but gradual use)
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|13,500,000,000
|27.00%
|Locked, distributed linearly/daily from Oct 2021 to Sep 2023
|Contributors & Communities
|10,000,000,000
|20.00%
|Fully unlocked at token genesis (Oct 2021)
|Incentive Fund
|2,500,000,000
|5.00%
|Cliff unlock, fully unlocked on Oct 1, 2023 if milestones achieved (details not disclosed)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Planned Utility:
- Pay service fees on the Jasmy platform.
- Purchase access to data in Personal Data Lockers (PDLs).
- Medium of exchange for products/services on partner platforms.
- Current Utility (as of Aug 2024):
- No active platform utility; only used for payments, investment, and trading.
- No evidence of active staking, liquidity mining, or user rewards.
- No claims on capital, voting rights, or profit-sharing for holders.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Schedule/Details
|Ecosystem
|Instant (locked for use)
|Tokens available from Oct 2021, distributed as business grows (no fixed schedule)
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|Linear (daily)
|Unlocked daily from Oct 2021 to Sep 2023
|Contributors & Communities
|Instant
|Fully unlocked at token genesis (Oct 2021)
|Incentive Fund
|Cliff
|Fully unlocked on Oct 1, 2023, if milestones achieved (milestones not publicly listed)
- Unlocking Timeframes:
- Most major unlocks completed by late 2023.
- As of August 2024, the vast majority of tokens are unlocked and in circulation.
Additional Notes
- Acquisition: JASMY can be purchased on major centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- Staking: Staking was announced for BEP-20 JASMY on BNB Smart Chain, but no evidence of an active program as of August 2024.
- Concentration: As of August 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~35.89% of the supply, with some large exchange wallets among them.
Summary Table
|Category
|Amount (JASMY)
|% of Supply
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Period/Status
|Ecosystem
|24,000,000,000
|48.00%
|Instant/Locked
|As business grows (since Oct 2021)
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|13,500,000,000
|27.00%
|Linear/Daily
|Oct 2021 – Sep 2023 (completed)
|Contributors & Communities
|10,000,000,000
|20.00%
|Instant
|Fully unlocked (Oct 2021)
|Incentive Fund
|2,500,000,000
|5.00%
|Cliff
|Fully unlocked (Oct 2023, if milestones met)
Limitations and Transparency
- There have been multiple versions of allocation plans in whitepapers and Medium posts; the above reflects the most recent and verifiable data.
- Some details, such as the specific milestones for the Incentive Fund unlock, have not been publicly disclosed.
- No evidence of ongoing or future scheduled unlocks as of August 2024.
In summary: JasmyCoin's token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, major unlocks completed by 2023, and a current lack of active platform utility or incentive mechanisms. Most tokens are now liquid, with a significant portion held by large wallets and exchanges.
Jasmy (JASMY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jasmy (JASMY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JASMY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JASMY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JASMY's tokenomics, explore JASMY token's live price!
How to Buy JASMY
Interested in adding Jasmy (JASMY) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy JASMY, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Jasmy (JASMY) Price History
Analysing the price history of JASMY helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
JASMY Price Prediction
Want to know where JASMY might be heading? Our JASMY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Jasmy (JASMY)
Amount
1 JASMY = 0.014425 USD