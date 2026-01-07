Janction (JCT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Janction (JCT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Janction (JCT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Janction (JCT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: $ 50.00B $ 50.00B $ 50.00B Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 110.45M $ 110.45M $ 110.45M All-Time High: $ 0.012295 $ 0.012295 $ 0.012295 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.002209 $ 0.002209 $ 0.002209 Learn more about Janction (JCT) price Buy JCT Now!

Janction (JCT) Information Janction is a decentralized AI-compute pool and Layer-2 network that connects global GPU suppliers and AI teams with verifiable contribution-based incentives and transparent pricing. By combining Proof of Contribution with PVCG pricing, Janction aligns suppliers and demanders in a fair and efficient way. Official Website: https://www.janction.ai/home Whitepaper: https://docs.janction.io/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xeA37A8DE1de2d9D10772EEB569e28Bfa5Cb17707

Janction (JCT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Janction (JCT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JCT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JCT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JCT's tokenomics, explore JCT token's live price!

How to Buy JCT Interested in adding Janction (JCT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy JCT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Janction (JCT) Price History Analysing the price history of JCT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

JCT Price Prediction Want to know where JCT might be heading? Our JCT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

