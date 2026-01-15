Janction Price Today

The live Janction (JCT) price today is $ 0.002313, with a 9.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current JCT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002313 per JCT.

Janction currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- JCT. During the last 24 hours, JCT traded between $ 0.002104 (low) and $ 0.002347 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JCT moved +1.35% in the last hour and +7.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.82K.

Janction (JCT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 32.82K$ 32.82K $ 32.82K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 115.65M$ 115.65M $ 115.65M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 50,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Janction is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.82K. The circulating supply of JCT is --, with a total supply of 50000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 115.65M.