JEWEL (JEWEL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JEWEL (JEWEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

JEWEL (JEWEL) Information JEWEL Token description: DeFi Kingdoms is a cross-chain fantasy RPG built on the DFKChain, Kaia, and Metis ecosystems. The JEWEL token is the primary token of the DeFi Kingdoms ecosystem, used for staking, gas, governance, and more! Also, if you need an endpoint for JEWEL circulating supply, you can use: https://supply.defikingdoms.com/jewel or https://supply.defikingdoms.com/jewel/circulatingsupply Official Website: https://defikingdoms.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.defikingdoms.com/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.harmony.one/address/0x72cb10c6bfa5624dd07ef608027e366bd690048f Buy JEWEL Now!

JEWEL (JEWEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JEWEL (JEWEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.30M $ 4.30M $ 4.30M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 113.54M $ 113.54M $ 113.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 24.33 $ 24.33 $ 24.33 All-Time Low: $ 0.010132781636744387 $ 0.010132781636744387 $ 0.010132781636744387 Current Price: $ 0.03783 $ 0.03783 $ 0.03783 Learn more about JEWEL (JEWEL) price

JEWEL (JEWEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JEWEL (JEWEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JEWEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JEWEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JEWEL's tokenomics, explore JEWEL token's live price!

