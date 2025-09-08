What is JU (JU)

JU is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your JU investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check JU staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about JU on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your JU buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

JU Price Prediction (USD)

How much will JU (JU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your JU (JU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for JU.

Check the JU price prediction now!

JU (JU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JU (JU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JU token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy JU (JU)

Looking for how to buy JU? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase JU on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JU to Local Currencies

1 JU(JU) to VND ₫ -- 1 JU(JU) to AUD A$ -- 1 JU(JU) to GBP ￡ -- 1 JU(JU) to EUR € -- 1 JU(JU) to USD $ -- 1 JU(JU) to MYR RM -- 1 JU(JU) to TRY ₺ -- 1 JU(JU) to JPY ¥ -- 1 JU(JU) to ARS ARS$ -- 1 JU(JU) to RUB ₽ -- 1 JU(JU) to INR ₹ -- 1 JU(JU) to IDR Rp -- 1 JU(JU) to KRW ₩ -- 1 JU(JU) to PHP ₱ -- 1 JU(JU) to EGP ￡E. -- 1 JU(JU) to BRL R$ -- 1 JU(JU) to CAD C$ -- 1 JU(JU) to BDT ৳ -- 1 JU(JU) to NGN ₦ -- 1 JU(JU) to COP $ -- 1 JU(JU) to ZAR R. -- 1 JU(JU) to UAH ₴ -- 1 JU(JU) to VES Bs -- 1 JU(JU) to CLP $ -- 1 JU(JU) to PKR Rs -- 1 JU(JU) to KZT ₸ -- 1 JU(JU) to THB ฿ -- 1 JU(JU) to TWD NT$ -- 1 JU(JU) to AED د.إ -- 1 JU(JU) to CHF Fr -- 1 JU(JU) to HKD HK$ -- 1 JU(JU) to AMD ֏ -- 1 JU(JU) to MAD .د.م -- 1 JU(JU) to MXN $ -- 1 JU(JU) to SAR ريال -- 1 JU(JU) to PLN zł -- 1 JU(JU) to RON лв -- 1 JU(JU) to SEK kr -- 1 JU(JU) to BGN лв -- 1 JU(JU) to HUF Ft -- 1 JU(JU) to CZK Kč -- 1 JU(JU) to KWD د.ك -- 1 JU(JU) to ILS ₪ -- 1 JU(JU) to AOA Kz -- 1 JU(JU) to BHD .د.ب -- 1 JU(JU) to BMD $ -- 1 JU(JU) to DKK kr -- 1 JU(JU) to HNL L -- 1 JU(JU) to MUR ₨ -- 1 JU(JU) to NAD $ -- 1 JU(JU) to NOK kr -- 1 JU(JU) to NZD $ -- 1 JU(JU) to PAB B/. -- 1 JU(JU) to PGK K -- 1 JU(JU) to QAR ر.ق -- 1 JU(JU) to RSD дин. --

Try Converter

People Also Ask: Other Questions About JU How much is JU (JU) worth today? The live JU price in USD is -- USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current JU to USD price? -- . Check out The current price of JU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of JU? The market cap for JU is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of JU? The circulating supply of JU is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JU? JU achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JU? JU saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of JU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JU is -- USD . Will JU go higher this year? JU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

JU (JU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 09-08 12:35:00 Industry Updates Crypto Market Sees Slight Recovery, Altcoin Market Generally Warming Up 09-08 03:06:00 Industry Updates Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Exceeds 14.3 Million Coins, Reaching All-Time High 09-07 17:07:00 Industry Updates 24-hour Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI with net inflow of $28.61 million, BNB with net inflow of $12.8 million 09-07 12:25:00 Industry Updates Crypto market sees slight decline in the past 24 hours, total market cap drops to $3.891 trillion 09-06 19:11:00 On-chain Data U.S. Spot Ethereum ETFs See Net Outflows of $787.6 Million This Week 09-06 06:54:00 Industry Updates Ethena Foundation Launches New $310 Million Buy-Back Program

Hot News

In 7 Days, 58% Surge: How Atleta Network Became the ‘Phenomenal Dark Horse’ of the Sports Blockchain Track In early September 2025, the crypto market welcomed a true ‘dark horse’. Atleta Network (ATLA) achieved a 58% increase in just 7 days, with the price soaring from $17 on August 30 to $26.85 on September 3, setting a new high. This performance not only far exceeded the gains of Bitcoin and Ethereum during the same period but also sparked a new wave of excitement in the niche field of sports blockchain. The surge of ATLA is both a sentiment-driven short-term rally and a phased realization of technology and ecosystem implementation.

What Is USDAI? An AI-Powered Decentralized Stablecoin USDAI is a decentralized, algorithmic stablecoin engineered to maintain a consistent 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar.