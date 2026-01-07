Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once in a lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.