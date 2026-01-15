Juventus Price Today

The live Juventus (JUV) price today is $ 0.7514, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current JUV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.7514 per JUV.

Juventus currently ranks #1022 by market capitalisation at $ 10.86M, with a circulating supply of 14.45M JUV. During the last 24 hours, JUV traded between $ 0.7474 (low) and $ 0.7942 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 38.10535085, while the all-time low was $ 0.6159396137288436.

In short-term performance, JUV moved -0.98% in the last hour and +3.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 397.47K.

Juventus (JUV) Market Information

Rank No.1022 Market Cap $ 10.86M$ 10.86M $ 10.86M Volume (24H) $ 397.47K$ 397.47K $ 397.47K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.99M$ 14.99M $ 14.99M Circulation Supply 14.45M 14.45M 14.45M Total Supply 19,956,000 19,956,000 19,956,000 Public Blockchain CHZ

