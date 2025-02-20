Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics
Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.
In-Depth Token Structure of Kaito (KAITO)
Dive deeper into how KAITO tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Overview
Kaito AI’s token (KAITO) is designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, reward contributors, and ensure long-term alignment among stakeholders. The token economics are structured around clear issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Cliff Unlocks: All major allocations use a "cliff" mechanism, where tokens are released either instantly at a specific date or in scheduled monthly unlocks after a set period.
- Long-Term Distribution: The majority of tokens are distributed over several years, with the unlocking schedule extending from 2025 through 2029.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description / Purpose
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|32.2%
|Grants, marketing, incentives, and other initiatives
|Core Contributors
|25%
|Reserved for Kaito’s core team and contributors
|Foundation
|10%
|For sustainable development and long-term growth of the Foundation
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|10%
|Rewards for early community members and ecosystem partners
|Early Backers
|8.3%
|Allocated to Kaito’s early investors
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|7.5%
|Reserved for rewarding creators over the long-term
|Liquidity Incentives
|5%
|To bootstrap and incentivize liquidity
|Binance Hodler
|2%
|Special allocation for Binance holders
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Growth: Tokens are used to fund grants, marketing, and network incentives, directly supporting the expansion and utility of the Kaito platform.
- Creator and Community Rewards: Dedicated allocations incentivize high-quality content creation and active participation, aligning with Kaito’s mission to aggregate and reward valuable web3 insights.
- Core Contributors: Ensures long-term commitment from the team and key contributors.
- Liquidity Incentives: Designed to encourage liquidity provision and healthy market activity.
Locking Mechanism
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations are subject to cliff vesting, meaning tokens are locked until a specific date, after which they are released either instantly or in monthly tranches.
- No Continuous Locking: There is no evidence of continuous or dynamic locking; all mechanisms are based on scheduled cliff unlocks.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Type
|Notes
|Ecosystem & Network Growth
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Core Contributors
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Foundation
|2025-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Some instant, some monthly
|Initial Community & Ecosystem Claim
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
|Early Backers
|2026-02-20
|2029-01-20
|Monthly
|Gradual monthly unlocks
|Long-term Creator Incentives
|2025-08-20
|2029-01-20
|Cliff/Monthly
|Some instant, some monthly
|Liquidity Incentives
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
|Binance Hodler
|2025-02-20
|2025-02-20
|Instant
|One-time unlock
Additional Notes
- No Continuous Emissions: All unlocks are scheduled, with no ongoing inflation or emissions.
- Incentive Alignment: The structure is designed to align incentives for long-term growth, ecosystem health, and active participation.
- Transparency: The unlocking schedule and allocation breakdown provide transparency and predictability for all stakeholders.
Conclusion
KAITO’s token economics are built around a transparent, multi-year vesting and unlocking schedule, with allocations targeting ecosystem growth, contributor incentives, and community engagement. The use of cliff and monthly unlocks, combined with clear allocation purposes, aims to foster sustainable development and minimize risks of sudden supply shocks.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.