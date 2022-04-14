Kangamoon (KANG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kangamoon (KANG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kangamoon (KANG) Information Kangamoon is a community-driven cryptocurrency project that integrates meme culture, Game-Fi and Social-Fi to create a unique ecosystem. The integration of a Play To Earn game further enhances the ecosystem by tapping into the burgeoning Game-Fi market and the Social-Fi Market and giving the $KANG token more utility. Official Website: https://kangamoon.game Whitepaper: https://kangamoon-1.gitbook.io/kangamoon-whitepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb1c9d42fa4ba691efe21656a7e6953d999b990c4 Buy KANG Now!

Kangamoon (KANG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kangamoon (KANG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.09216 $ 0.09216 $ 0.09216 All-Time Low: $ 0.000343427016198239 $ 0.000343427016198239 $ 0.000343427016198239 Current Price: $ 0.0004239 $ 0.0004239 $ 0.0004239 Learn more about Kangamoon (KANG) price

Kangamoon (KANG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kangamoon (KANG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KANG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KANG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KANG's tokenomics, explore KANG token's live price!

