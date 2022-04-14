KaratDAO (KARAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KaratDAO (KARAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KaratDAO (KARAT) Information Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls. Official Website: https://karatdao.com Whitepaper: https://docs.karatdao.com/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.zksync.io/address/0xCDb7D260c107499C80B4b748e8331c64595972a1#contract Buy KARAT Now!

Market Cap: $ 146.65K
Total Supply: $ 2.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 255.54M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.15M
All-Time High: $ 0.0487
All-Time Low: $ 0.000463150077110209
Current Price: $ 0.0005739

KaratDAO (KARAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KaratDAO (KARAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KARAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KARAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KARAT's tokenomics, explore KARAT token's live price!

