What is KaratDAO (KARAT)

Karat leverages on-chain MPC and ZK technologies to create a sharable Web 2 & 3 ID data layer. Karat encrypts user data such as email and Twitter, links it to the user’s wallet, and stores it on IPFS. Users and nodes are then given the MPC private key, allowing them to completely decentralize control over all data access permissions. This infrastructure is intended to be the infrastructure of all future Dapps that require Web3 social, data indexing, advertising delivery, and login permission calls.

KARAT to Local Currencies

1 KARAT to VND ₫ 15.904786 1 KARAT to AUD A$ 0.000930776 1 KARAT to GBP ￡ 0.0004533 1 KARAT to EUR € 0.000519784 1 KARAT to USD $ 0.0006044 1 KARAT to MYR RM 0.002556612 1 KARAT to TRY ₺ 0.024580948 1 KARAT to JPY ¥ 0.0888468 1 KARAT to ARS ARS$ 0.817855948 1 KARAT to RUB ₽ 0.048092108 1 KARAT to INR ₹ 0.052655328 1 KARAT to IDR Rp 9.908195136 1 KARAT to KRW ₩ 0.835957728 1 KARAT to PHP ₱ 0.034765088 1 KARAT to EGP ￡E. 0.02898098 1 KARAT to BRL R$ 0.003342332 1 KARAT to CAD C$ 0.000828028 1 KARAT to BDT ৳ 0.072963168 1 KARAT to NGN ₦ 0.91436654 1 KARAT to UAH ₴ 0.024943588 1 KARAT to VES Bs 0.0743412 1 KARAT to CLP $ 0.586268 1 KARAT to PKR Rs 0.169346836 1 KARAT to KZT ₸ 0.32389796 1 KARAT to THB ฿ 0.01961278 1 KARAT to TWD NT$ 0.018047384 1 KARAT to AED د.إ 0.002218148 1 KARAT to CHF Fr 0.00048352 1 KARAT to HKD HK$ 0.004738496 1 KARAT to MAD .د.م 0.005463776 1 KARAT to MXN $ 0.011380852 1 KARAT to PLN zł 0.002224192 1 KARAT to RON лв 0.002647272 1 KARAT to SEK kr 0.005838504 1 KARAT to BGN лв 0.001015392 1 KARAT to HUF Ft 0.207980084 1 KARAT to CZK Kč 0.012831412 1 KARAT to KWD د.ك 0.0001831332 1 KARAT to ILS ₪ 0.002061004

KaratDAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KaratDAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KaratDAO What is the price of KaratDAO (KARAT) today? The live price of KaratDAO (KARAT) is 0.0006044 USD . What is the market cap of KaratDAO (KARAT)? The current market cap of KaratDAO is $ 154.45K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KARAT by its real-time market price of 0.0006044 USD . What is the circulating supply of KaratDAO (KARAT)? The current circulating supply of KaratDAO (KARAT) is 255.54M USD . What was the highest price of KaratDAO (KARAT)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of KaratDAO (KARAT) is 0.0487 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KaratDAO (KARAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of KaratDAO (KARAT) is $ 52.67K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

