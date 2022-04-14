KernelDAO (KERNEL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KernelDAO (KERNEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Information KernelDAO is a pioneering restaking protocol operating across the entire restaking stack, with three major product lines: Kernel (restaking on BNB Chain), Kelp Liquid Restaking (rsETH), and Gain (automated rewards farming). Official Website: https://kerneldao.com/ Whitepaper: https://kerneldao.gitbook.io/litepaper Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x3f80b1c54ae920be41a77f8b902259d48cf24ccf Buy KERNEL Now!

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KernelDAO (KERNEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 45.34M $ 45.34M $ 45.34M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 207.83M $ 207.83M $ 207.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 218.14M $ 218.14M $ 218.14M All-Time High: $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 All-Time Low: $ 0.09362779806855222 $ 0.09362779806855222 $ 0.09362779806855222 Current Price: $ 0.21814 $ 0.21814 $ 0.21814 Learn more about KernelDAO (KERNEL) price

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KernelDAO (KERNEL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KERNEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KERNEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KERNEL's tokenomics, explore KERNEL token's live price!

How to Buy KERNEL Interested in adding KernelDAO (KERNEL) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KERNEL, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KERNEL on MEXC now!

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Price History Analysing the price history of KERNEL helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KERNEL Price History now!

KERNEL Price Prediction Want to know where KERNEL might be heading? Our KERNEL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KERNEL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!