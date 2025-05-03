Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
Kin Price(KIN)
The current price of Kin (KIN) today is 0.000002273 USD with a current market cap of $ 6.27M USD. KIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 56.70K USD
- Kin price change within the day is -0.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.76T USD
Get real-time price updates of the KIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KIN price information.
Track the price changes of Kin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000001396
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.000000176
|-7.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000003858
|-62.93%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000005532
|-70.88%
Today, KIN recorded a change of $ -0.00000001396 (-0.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.Kin 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000000176 (-7.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.Kin 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, KIN saw a change of $ -0.000003858 (-62.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Kin 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000005532 (-70.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Kin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-0.61%
-16.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kin is a cryptocurrency used for microtransactions in consumer apps. Millions of people are earning and spending Kin across an ecosystem of numerous apps, making it the most used cryptocurrency by mainstream consumers. Developers can add Kin to their existing consumer apps with a few lines of code, instantly unlocking Kin experiences for their users. Developers are compensated through the Kin Rewards Engine which is similar to the Bitcoin Block Reward, except it pays developers for getting their users to earn and spend Kin. The apps that have integrated Kin are a mix of social apps, content platforms, and games. Users are spending Kin on content, tipping creators, and buying in-game items, and they are earning Kin by watching ads or filling out surveys. Kin is a growing mini economy in the digital world where everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions.
Kin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check KIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Kin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kin price prediction page.
Tracing KIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kin price history page.
Looking for how to buy Kin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 KIN to VND
₫0.059813995
|1 KIN to AUD
A$0.00000352315
|1 KIN to GBP
￡0.00000170475
|1 KIN to EUR
€0.00000200024
|1 KIN to USD
$0.000002273
|1 KIN to MYR
RM0.00000970571
|1 KIN to TRY
₺0.00008741958
|1 KIN to JPY
¥0.00032917586
|1 KIN to RUB
₽0.00018849989
|1 KIN to INR
₹0.00019211396
|1 KIN to IDR
Rp0.03726228912
|1 KIN to KRW
₩0.00318347288
|1 KIN to PHP
₱0.0001261515
|1 KIN to EGP
￡E.0.00011530929
|1 KIN to BRL
R$0.00001284245
|1 KIN to CAD
C$0.00000313674
|1 KIN to BDT
৳0.0002770787
|1 KIN to NGN
₦0.00365432483
|1 KIN to UAH
₴0.0000945568
|1 KIN to VES
Bs0.000200024
|1 KIN to PKR
Rs0.00064080416
|1 KIN to KZT
₸0.00117709578
|1 KIN to THB
฿0.0000752363
|1 KIN to TWD
NT$0.00006980383
|1 KIN to AED
د.إ0.00000834191
|1 KIN to CHF
Fr0.00000186386
|1 KIN to HKD
HK$0.00001761575
|1 KIN to MAD
.د.م0.00002104798
|1 KIN to MXN
$0.00004450534
For a more in-depth understanding of Kin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
