Kin is a cryptocurrency used for microtransactions in consumer apps. Millions of people are earning and spending Kin across an ecosystem of numerous apps, making it the most used cryptocurrency by mainstream consumers. Developers can add Kin to their existing consumer apps with a few lines of code, instantly unlocking Kin experiences for their users. Developers are compensated through the Kin Rewards Engine which is similar to the Bitcoin Block Reward, except it pays developers for getting their users to earn and spend Kin. The apps that have integrated Kin are a mix of social apps, content platforms, and games. Users are spending Kin on content, tipping creators, and buying in-game items, and they are earning Kin by watching ads or filling out surveys. Kin is a growing mini economy in the digital world where everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions.

1 KIN to VND ₫ 0.059813995 1 KIN to AUD A$ 0.00000352315 1 KIN to GBP ￡ 0.00000170475 1 KIN to EUR € 0.00000200024 1 KIN to USD $ 0.000002273 1 KIN to MYR RM 0.00000970571 1 KIN to TRY ₺ 0.00008741958 1 KIN to JPY ¥ 0.00032917586 1 KIN to RUB ₽ 0.00018849989 1 KIN to INR ₹ 0.00019211396 1 KIN to IDR Rp 0.03726228912 1 KIN to KRW ₩ 0.00318347288 1 KIN to PHP ₱ 0.0001261515 1 KIN to EGP ￡E. 0.00011530929 1 KIN to BRL R$ 0.00001284245 1 KIN to CAD C$ 0.00000313674 1 KIN to BDT ৳ 0.0002770787 1 KIN to NGN ₦ 0.00365432483 1 KIN to UAH ₴ 0.0000945568 1 KIN to VES Bs 0.000200024 1 KIN to PKR Rs 0.00064080416 1 KIN to KZT ₸ 0.00117709578 1 KIN to THB ฿ 0.0000752363 1 KIN to TWD NT$ 0.00006980383 1 KIN to AED د.إ 0.00000834191 1 KIN to CHF Fr 0.00000186386 1 KIN to HKD HK$ 0.00001761575 1 KIN to MAD .د.م 0.00002104798 1 KIN to MXN $ 0.00004450534

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kin What is the price of Kin (KIN) today? The live price of Kin (KIN) is 0.000002273 USD . What is the market cap of Kin (KIN)? The current market cap of Kin is $ 6.27M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KIN by its real-time market price of 0.000002273 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kin (KIN)? The current circulating supply of Kin (KIN) is 2.76T USD . What was the highest price of Kin (KIN)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Kin (KIN) is 0.00022215 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kin (KIN)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kin (KIN) is $ 56.70K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

