Koala AI (KOKO) Tokenomics

Koala AI (KOKO) Information Koala AI is a project launched on Solana, which is both a meme coin and an AI-powered high-quality image generation application. Official Website: https://www.koalaai.vip/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FsA54yL49WKs7rWoGv9sUcbSGWCWV756jTD349e6H2yW Buy KOKO Now!

Koala AI (KOKO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Koala AI (KOKO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.01M $ 3.01M $ 3.01M Total Supply: $ 9.95T $ 9.95T $ 9.95T Circulating Supply: $ 9.11T $ 9.11T $ 9.11T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.28M $ 3.28M $ 3.28M All-Time High: $ 0.0000086 $ 0.0000086 $ 0.0000086 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000152909988393 $ 0.000000152909988393 $ 0.000000152909988393 Current Price: $ 0.0000003299 $ 0.0000003299 $ 0.0000003299 Learn more about Koala AI (KOKO) price

Koala AI (KOKO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Koala AI (KOKO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KOKO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KOKO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KOKO's tokenomics, explore KOKO token's live price!

How to Buy KOKO Interested in adding Koala AI (KOKO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KOKO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Koala AI (KOKO) Price History Analysing the price history of KOKO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

KOKO Price Prediction Want to know where KOKO might be heading? Our KOKO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

