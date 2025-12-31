Kurumi Price Today

The live Kurumi (KURUMI) price today is $ 0.0008923, with a 2.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current KURUMI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0008923 per KURUMI.

Kurumi currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KURUMI. During the last 24 hours, KURUMI traded between $ 0.0008354 (low) and $ 0.00094 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KURUMI moved +0.84% in the last hour and -29.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.57K.

Kurumi (KURUMI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.57K$ 55.57K $ 55.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

