LAIKA (LAIKA) Information First community driven Solana meme SuperVerse, where we unite people across different Metaverses, Chains and Protocols to launch Laika to The Moon in a 3 stage space mission. Laika is more than just a memecoin. Laika is a movement. Laika is proof that if we band together as a global community, we can achieve the impossible. Official Website: https://laika.org/ Whitepaper: https://laika.org/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/Euoq6CyQFCjCVSLR9wFaUPDW19Y6ZHwEcJoZsEi643i1

LAIKA (LAIKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LAIKA (LAIKA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.60M $ 1.60M $ 1.60M All-Time High: $ 0.0003 $ 0.0003 $ 0.0003 All-Time Low: $ 0.000001589312539258 $ 0.000001589312539258 $ 0.000001589312539258 Current Price: $ 0.0000016 $ 0.0000016 $ 0.0000016 Learn more about LAIKA (LAIKA) price

LAIKA (LAIKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LAIKA (LAIKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAIKA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAIKA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LAIKA's tokenomics, explore LAIKA token's live price!

