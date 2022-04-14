Solayer (LAYER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Solayer (LAYER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Solayer (LAYER) Information Solayer has built the largest Solana restaking platform to scale network throughput. Solayer is building a hardware-accelerated network to horizontally scale a single execution SVM machine into multi-executor clusters, connected via InfiniBand's RDMA technology for ultra-low-latency, high-speed communication. Solayer Network has shared security with Solana, leveraging restaked SOL. Official Website: https://www.solayer.org Whitepaper: https://github.com/solayer-labs/solayer-improvement-proposal/blob/main/solayer_infinisvm_litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/LAYER4xPpTCb3QL8S9u41EAhAX7mhBn8Q6xMTwY2Yzc

Solayer (LAYER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solayer (LAYER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 167.90M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 283.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 3.5684 All-Time Low: $ 0.5743923319032801 Current Price: $ 0.592

Solayer (LAYER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solayer (LAYER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAYER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAYER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy LAYER Interested in adding Solayer (LAYER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LAYER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Solayer (LAYER) Price History Analysing the price history of LAYER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

LAYER Price Prediction Want to know where LAYER might be heading? Our LAYER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

