CF Large Cap Index Price Today

The live CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) price today is $ 9.196, with a 0.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current LCAP to USD conversion rate is $ 9.196 per LCAP.

CF Large Cap Index currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- LCAP. During the last 24 hours, LCAP traded between $ 9.16 (low) and $ 9.374 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LCAP moved -0.30% in the last hour and +6.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 20.35K.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 20.35K$ 20.35K $ 20.35K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.84M$ 5.84M $ 5.84M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 634,565 634,565 634,565 Public Blockchain BASE

