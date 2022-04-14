Galileo Protocol (LEOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Galileo Protocol (LEOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Galileo Protocol (LEOX) Information Galileo Protocol is an innovative project that leverages blockchain, AI, and pNFT technology to revolutionise luxury goods and real-world asset ownership, authentication, and engagement. Our platform establishes a cutting-edge ecosystem for asset owners, collectors, and investors, ensuring a secure and transparent way to authenticate valuable assets while streamlining access and interaction within the luxury domain. Official Website: https://www.galileoprotocol.io Whitepaper: https://galileo-protocol.gitbook.io/galileo-protocol/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa444ec96ee01bb219a44b285de47bf33c3447ad5 Buy LEOX Now!

Galileo Protocol (LEOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Galileo Protocol (LEOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 150.00M $ 150.00M $ 150.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.18M $ 9.18M $ 9.18M All-Time High: $ 1.93 $ 1.93 $ 1.93 All-Time Low: $ 0.03772499667759367 $ 0.03772499667759367 $ 0.03772499667759367 Current Price: $ 0.0612 $ 0.0612 $ 0.0612 Learn more about Galileo Protocol (LEOX) price

Galileo Protocol (LEOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Galileo Protocol (LEOX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LEOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LEOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LEOX's tokenomics, explore LEOX token's live price!

