Life Crypto (LIFE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Life Crypto (LIFE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Life Crypto (LIFE) Information LifeCrypto is an innovative payment network and a new kind of money. LIFE provides flexibility and simplicity to crypto users, allowing for hassle free transactions, using just the username of a receiver to send funds. Official Website: https://www.lifecrypto.life/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6c936D4AE98E6d2172dB18c16C4b601C99918EE6 Buy LIFE Now!

Life Crypto (LIFE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Life Crypto (LIFE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 125.09K $ 125.09K $ 125.09K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 2.63B $ 2.63B $ 2.63B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 475.40K $ 475.40K $ 475.40K All-Time High: $ 0.015601 $ 0.015601 $ 0.015601 All-Time Low: $ 0.000024382260659893 $ 0.000024382260659893 $ 0.000024382260659893 Current Price: $ 0.00004754 $ 0.00004754 $ 0.00004754 Learn more about Life Crypto (LIFE) price

Life Crypto (LIFE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Life Crypto (LIFE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LIFE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LIFE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LIFE's tokenomics, explore LIFE token's live price!

How to Buy LIFE Interested in adding Life Crypto (LIFE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LIFE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LIFE on MEXC now!

Life Crypto (LIFE) Price History Analysing the price history of LIFE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LIFE Price History now!

LIFE Price Prediction Want to know where LIFE might be heading? Our LIFE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LIFE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!