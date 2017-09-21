Chainlink (LINK) Tokenomics
Chainlink (LINK) Information
Chainlink is a blockchain-based middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. The Chainlink token is also used as a collateral for node operators, which prevents bad actors.
Chainlink (LINK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Chainlink (LINK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of Chainlink (LINK)
Dive deeper into how LINK tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Chainlink’s LINK token is central to the protocol’s decentralized oracle network, serving as both a utility and incentive mechanism. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: LINK is minted as an ERC-677 token on Ethereum with a fixed maximum supply. No further LINK tokens will be created beyond this cap.
- Bridging: LINK is bridged to other blockchains via a lock-and-mint mechanism. When LINK is transferred from Ethereum to another chain, it is locked on Ethereum and minted on the destination chain. The reverse process burns LINK on the non-Ethereum chain and unlocks it on Ethereum.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (LINK)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Public Token Sale
|350,000,000
|35%
|Raised $32M in September 2017
|Node Operators & Ecosystem
|350,000,000
|35%
|For node incentives and ecosystem growth
|Company Reserve
|300,000,000
|30%
|For development and operational costs
|Total
|1,000,000,000
|100%
- Public Sale: 35% of LINK was sold in the 2017 ICO.
- Node/Ecosystem: 35% allocated to incentivize node operators and ecosystem development.
- Company Reserve: 30% reserved for ongoing development and operations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Medium of Exchange: LINK is used to pay node operators for fulfilling data requests and oracle jobs.
- Staking: LINK holders can stake tokens to secure oracle services and earn rewards. Staking is available to both community members and node operators.
- Rewards: Stakers and node operators receive LINK rewards from the non-circulating supply. For example, successful alerts on price feeds can earn users 7,000 LINK.
- Fee Payments: LINK is used for transaction and verification fees across Chainlink services (e.g., Data Streams, CCIP, Automation). Alternative assets can also be used for fees, but at a higher rate.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: In Staking v0.2, staked LINK is subject to a 28-day cooldown period before withdrawal, followed by a 7-day claim window.
- Reward Vesting: Accrued staking rewards are subject to a 90-day ramping period (50% claimable after 45 days, 100% after 90 days).
- Unbonding: The unbonding mechanism allows stakers to withdraw after the cooldown, supporting both flexibility and network security.
- Pool Caps: Staking pools are capped (e.g., 45 million LINK in v0.2), with specific allocations for community and node operators.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Withdrawals: After initiating withdrawal, staked LINK is unlocked after a 28-day cooldown, with a 7-day window to claim.
- Reward Unlocking: Staking rewards become fully claimable after 90 days.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (1B LINK), minted on Ethereum, bridged via lock-and-mint
|Allocation
|35% Public Sale, 35% Node/Ecosystem, 30% Company Reserve
|Usage
|Payment for oracle services, staking, node incentives, protocol fees
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, node operator subsidies, alert rewards
|Locking
|28-day cooldown for staking withdrawals, 90-day vesting for rewards
|Unlocking
|7-day claim window post-cooldown, rewards fully unlocked after 90 days
Additional Notes
- Staking v0.2: Pool size is 45M LINK (8% of circulating supply), with 40.88M for community and 4.13M for node operators.
- Node Operator Staking: Minimum 1,000 LINK, maximum 75,000 LINK per operator.
- Community Staking: Minimum 1 LINK, maximum 15,000 LINK per address.
- Future Developments: Plans to direct a portion of user fees to stakers as Chainlink expands its services.
Chainlink’s token economics are designed to incentivize honest oracle behavior, secure the network, and ensure long-term sustainability through a combination of fixed supply, staking, and dynamic reward mechanisms.
Chainlink (LINK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Chainlink (LINK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LINK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LINK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand LINK's tokenomics, explore LINK token's live price!
How to Buy LINK
Interested in adding Chainlink (LINK) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LINK, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Chainlink (LINK) Price History
Analysing the price history of LINK helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
LINK Price Prediction
Want to know where LINK might be heading? Our LINK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.