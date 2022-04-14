Liberland (LLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Liberland (LLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Liberland (LLD) Information Liberland Blockchain powers Liberland, the world's freest nation, founded in 2015 on a terra nullius in Eastern Europe. It provides all e-government services via Liberland Blockchain, with services already available. Liberland Blockchain is governed by holders of its native tokens, the Liberland Dollar (LLD) and Liberland Merit (LLM). Official Website: https://liberland.org/blockchain Whitepaper: https://liberland-1.gitbook.io/wiki/v/public-documents/blockchain Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GwKKPsJdY5oWMJ8RReWLcvb82KzW6FKy2bKoYW7kHr16 Buy LLD Now!

Liberland (LLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Liberland (LLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 20 $ 20 $ 20 All-Time Low: $ 0.7921546358435271 $ 0.7921546358435271 $ 0.7921546358435271 Current Price: $ 1.969 $ 1.969 $ 1.969 Learn more about Liberland (LLD) price

Understanding the tokenomics of Liberland (LLD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Analysing the price history of LLD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

LLD Price Prediction Want to know where LLD might be heading? Our LLD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LLD token's Price Prediction now!

