LinqAI (LNQ) Information LinqAI is at the forefront of blending innovative technology with practical business solutions. Our expertise lies in creating versatile AI adaptable to any business environment, whether it's traditional sectors or the emerging Web3 space. Official Website: https://www.linqai.com Whitepaper: https://www.linqai.com/linqprotocol-litepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xd4f4d0a10bcae123bb6655e8fe93a30d01eebd04

LinqAI (LNQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LinqAI (LNQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.15M Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 240.61M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.87M All-Time High: $ 0.29 All-Time Low: $ 0.02182167795848918 Current Price: $ 0.03387

LinqAI (LNQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LinqAI (LNQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LNQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LNQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

