$Lords is the currency of our society of rebel gamers. We are making proper games for crypto natives. Realms.World delivers dopamine-packed entertainment like Eternum, a multiplayer Civilisation-like game with a real world economy. Eternum is fully onchain, full of tokens, never sleeps and is inhabited by latest gen AI agents. It's not just a game; it’s a world. $Lords can be staked and is used across an army of games. Our devs are wizards, our tech is elite (hello, Starknet), and our mission? World domination. Join the rebel gamers at Realms.World.

