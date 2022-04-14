LUKSO (LYX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into LUKSO (LYX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

LUKSO (LYX) Information Co-founded by blockchain innovators Fabian Vogelsteller, who authored the ERC20 token standard and developed web3.js, and Marjorie Hernandez, an innovation expert with experience leading EY’s Innovation Lab in Berlin, LUKSO is pioneering a new era of decentralized applications for the creative industry. Leveraging ETH 2.0's technology, LUKSO introduces unique LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs) and the Universal Profile (UP) account system, enhancing blockchain's usability and access through advanced smart contracts and user-centric digital identities. Official Website: https://lukso.network/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.lukso.network/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.execution.mainnet.lukso.network/ Buy LYX Now!

LUKSO (LYX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for LUKSO (LYX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 27.60M $ 27.60M $ 27.60M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 30.54M $ 30.54M $ 30.54M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 8.98 $ 8.98 $ 8.98 All-Time Low: $ 0.5508968765168473 $ 0.5508968765168473 $ 0.5508968765168473 Current Price: $ 0.904 $ 0.904 $ 0.904 Learn more about LUKSO (LYX) price

LUKSO (LYX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of LUKSO (LYX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LYX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LYX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LYX's tokenomics, explore LYX token's live price!

How to Buy LYX Interested in adding LUKSO (LYX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy LYX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy LYX on MEXC now!

LUKSO (LYX) Price History Analysing the price history of LYX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LYX Price History now!

LYX Price Prediction Want to know where LYX might be heading? Our LYX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LYX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!