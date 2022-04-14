MAGIC (MAGIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MAGIC (MAGIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MAGIC (MAGIC) Information Initially a Loot derivative, Treasure has transformed into a sprawling ecosystem that sits at the intersection of DeFi, NFTs, and Gaming. Our dual resource economy--composed of MAGIC and treasures--are meant as a bridge between wider crypto metaverses. Official Website: https://www.treasure.lol/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xB0c7a3Ba49C7a6EaBa6cD4a96C55a1391070Ac9A Buy MAGIC Now!

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 6.5
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.25636

MAGIC (MAGIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MAGIC (MAGIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAGIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAGIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAGIC's tokenomics, explore MAGIC token's live price!

