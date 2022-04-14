MAIV (MAIV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MAIV (MAIV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MAIV (MAIV) Information MAIV provides capital to real-world developers for their projects land purchase. MAIV maintains a lien on the land, securing its investment via the underlying land value, that increases as the project develops. Users receive exposure to the real-yield generated from the financing of projects. Official Website: https://maiv.io/ Whitepaper: https://maiv.gitbook.io/maiv-finance Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x39903a1A6f289A67E0DE94096915c4ccD506Ab2a Buy MAIV Now!

MAIV (MAIV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MAIV (MAIV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.14M $ 18.14M $ 18.14M All-Time High: $ 0.0041831 $ 0.0041831 $ 0.0041831 All-Time Low: $ 0.000157448218301527 $ 0.000157448218301527 $ 0.000157448218301527 Current Price: $ 0.001814 $ 0.001814 $ 0.001814 Learn more about MAIV (MAIV) price

MAIV (MAIV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MAIV (MAIV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAIV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAIV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAIV's tokenomics, explore MAIV token's live price!

