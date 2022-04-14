Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Matrix AI Network (MAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Information The Matrix AI Network, inspired by the film Matrix, was established in 2017. Ever since then, we have been working on 1.0 applying AI to optimize the MATRIX public chain, and on 2.0 constructing a decentralized AI economy. Starting from 2023, we are into Matrix 3.0, which we blend neuroscience with deliverables from 1.0 and 2.0. Essentially, we use brain signal for Avatar Intelligence (AvI) realizing the scenario imagined by the Matrix films where human brain is uploaded to the Internet. This means everyone will have his/her own digital avatar in the Metaverse. Official Website: https://www.matrix.io/ Whitepaper: https://1369953351-files.gitbook.io/~/files/v0/b/gitbook-x-prod.appspot.com/o/spaces%2FT5LtcFS1DoKk05KGaZdm%2Fuploads%2FOnsRSLdWol2UnvQRYM9t%2FMatrix%203.0%20Roadmap%20Full%20EN.pdf?alt=media&token=ef0cf8d3-81e0-473a-9da5-5ffad4dffe50 Block Explorer: https://tom.matrix.io/home Buy MAN Now!

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 3.38M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 464.64M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.27M
All-Time High: $ 0.08
All-Time Low: $ 0.002571595654983904
Current Price: $ 0.00727

Matrix AI Network (MAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Matrix AI Network (MAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MAN's tokenomics, explore MAN token's live price!

